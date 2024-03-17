Capcom Stock to Split on Friday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 29th.

Capcom Trading Down 0.1 %

CCOEY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.