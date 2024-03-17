Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

