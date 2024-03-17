Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 955 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $547.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

