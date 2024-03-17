Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $129.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

COF opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.