Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

