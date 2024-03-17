Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $305.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

