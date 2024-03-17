Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK opened at $533.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $332.40 and a 52 week high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.