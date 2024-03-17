Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.