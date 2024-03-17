Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $771,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

