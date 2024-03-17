CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.