CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
