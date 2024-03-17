Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

