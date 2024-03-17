Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

