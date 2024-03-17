CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Shares Down 2.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 5,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Featured Stories

