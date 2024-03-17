CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Down 2.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 5,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 770,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.