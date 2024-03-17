Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

