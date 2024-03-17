Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

PH stock opened at $535.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

