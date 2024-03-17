Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 66 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

