Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 783 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 551.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
