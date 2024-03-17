Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,655 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

