Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.