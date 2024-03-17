Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at United Parcel Service
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %
UPS stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.