Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 132 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

