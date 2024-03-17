Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,116 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

