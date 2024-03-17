Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,468 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

