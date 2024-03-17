Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,435 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,915. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.