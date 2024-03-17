Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

