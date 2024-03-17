Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

