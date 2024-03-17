Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $139,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,564.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

