Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $151.95 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

