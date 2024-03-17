Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $444,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

