Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $767,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mar 17th, 2024

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,435 shares of company stock worth $28,230,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

