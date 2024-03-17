Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.76.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.