Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

