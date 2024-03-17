Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AVUV stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.