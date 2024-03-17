Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $243.52 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

