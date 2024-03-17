Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

