Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLB opened at $52.87 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.