Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 433.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

