Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,501 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

