Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,328 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MS opened at $88.38 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.