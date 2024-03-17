Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 712 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $802.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.08 and a 200-day moving average of $735.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

