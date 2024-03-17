Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 95 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,906 shares of company stock worth $18,479,805. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

REGN opened at $964.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $951.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

