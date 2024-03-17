Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cintas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cintas by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $427.83 and a one year high of $636.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

