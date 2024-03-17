Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

