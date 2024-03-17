Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) versus Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Critical Contrast

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Galaxy Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Century Casinos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $2.65 1.87 Century Casinos $550.21 million 0.17 $7.98 million ($0.71) -4.41

Profitability

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Entertainment Group. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galaxy Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Galaxy Entertainment Group and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Galaxy Entertainment Group and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Entertainment Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Century Casinos 0 2 1 0 2.33

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 267.41%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Summary

Galaxy Entertainment Group beats Century Casinos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; StarWorld Macau, a five-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula; and City Club casinos. The company also manufactures, sells, and distributes construction materials, including concrete pipes and piles, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, cement, aggregates, and slag; provides property investment, handling, quality assurance, project management, and security services; and imports, exports, trades in, and transports construction materials. In addition, it is involved in quarrying, aircraft holding, and vessel holding activities. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

