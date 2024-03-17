Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $35,967.60 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 17,460 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $35,967.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cerus Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.91 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,062 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,807,738 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cerus by 2,655.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,226,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

