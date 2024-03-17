Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $654.62

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $654.62 and last traded at $646.73, with a volume of 40874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $650.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $602.62 and a 200-day moving average of $567.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

