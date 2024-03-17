Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
