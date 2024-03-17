Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

