China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,181,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 2,467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of China Literature stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.43.
China Literature Company Profile
