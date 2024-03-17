China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,181,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 2,467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of China Literature stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

