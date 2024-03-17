Christopher Ambler Purchases 11,129 Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,016.10 ($12,832.93).

Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.15) on Friday. Foresight Solar has a twelve month low of GBX 82.30 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.60 ($1.47). The stock has a market cap of £535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,003.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.16. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.