CIBC Upgrades VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) to “Outperform”

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FORA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

